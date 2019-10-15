Brandon city manager Rod Sage on paid leave as RCMP investigate overdose death at his home

Brandon city manager Rod Sage has been placed on administrative leave following a fatal drug overdose at his home this summer.

The city made the announcement in a news release late Tuesday afternoon. He will be on paid leave for six weeks "or possibly less if matters are resolved prior to then," the city said.

It comes after a CBC News investigation revealed Christine Mitchell, 30, overdosed in Sage's home in July after taking heroin. She died in Brandon Hospital the next day.

The RCMP have been brought in to review the case.

Brandon city council met on over the noon hour on Tuesday to discuss the situation. Sage was not present for the public portion of the meeting.

"In council's determination, an administrative leave is in the best interest of all parties at this time," read a statement from Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest.

It comes after Sage removed himself from the city's police board last week, where he held a non-voting position.

A CBC News investigation also revealed Mitchell's death wasn't reported to the chief medical examiner as is required by Manitoba law.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Cliff Cullen told reporters last week the province had concerns about local police investigating a case involving the home of the city's top bureaucrat and asked the Mounties to review both the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death and the subsequent investigation by Brandon police.

Mitchell had moved into Sage's house in 2014 and Sage previously told CBC News that he was trying to help a friend with substance abuse disorder.

Christine Mitchell died in July 2019, following an overdose she suffered while living in the home of City of Brandon chief administrative officer Rod Sage. (Christine Mitchell/Facebook)

Sage said he not only provided her a home free of charge, but also gave her spending money for necessities such as groceries, cigarettes and toiletries.

Dean Hammond, the City of Brandon's treasurer and manager of corporate services, has been named Acting City Manager, the city said Tuesday.