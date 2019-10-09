City of Brandon extends CAO's paid administrative leave for second time

The City of Brandon says City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer Rod Sage will remain on a paid administrative leave, but it isn't saying for how long.

Sage has been on paid leave since Oct. 15, 2019, following a CBC investigation into the death of Christine Mitchell, a 30-year-old woman who overdosed at his home in July 2019.

She later died at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

Sage was initially put on a six-week paid leave in late November. It was extended until Jan. 31, 2020.

"The current administrative leave of Rod Sage will extend beyond January 31st. Brandon City Council will provide an additional update at its earliest opportunity; however we are unable to provide further comment at this time," said Mayor Rick Chrest in an email Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Chest told CBC News that Brandon city council was in open budget deliberations all day Friday and Saturday and would likely not update the public regarding the status of Sage's leave until next week.

In October Manitoba's Attorney General announced it had called in the RCMP to investigate Mitchell's death and the subsequent Brandon Police Service's investigation.

Sage was a non-voting member of the local police board but had stepped away from his position shortly before being put on admin leave.

RCMP say they continue to review the Brandon police investigation into Mitchell's death and have nothing new to provide at this time.