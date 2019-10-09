City of Brandon extends leave of manager amid investigation into overdose death

The City of Brandon says it has extended the paid administrative leave of city manager Rod Sage, as a police investigation continues into a fatal overdose at his home in July.

Sage, who has been the southwestern Manitoba city's manager since 2017, was placed on paid leave on Oct. 15 following a CBC News investigation in to the death of Christine Mitchell.

Mitchell, 30, died in a Brandon hospital in July, the day after she suffered an overdose when she took heroin in Sage's home. She had been living in Sage's home since 2014.

A CBC News investigation also revealed Mitchell's death wasn't reported to the chief medical examiner, as is required by Manitoba law.

Manitoba's attorney general has asked the RCMP to step in to review into both the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death and the subsequent investigation by Brandon police. That review is ongoing.

Leave extended until January

Sage previously told CBC News that he provided Mitchell a home free of charge, and also gave her spending money for necessities, because he was trying to help a friend with substance abuse issues.

After news of her death was made public in October, Sage removed himself from the city's police board. Days later, Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest announced Sage had been placed on paid leave, saying it was in the best interest of all parties.

On Friday, the city said that leave had been extended until Jan. 31, 2020.

"As with his initial leave, council has determined that an extension of that leave continues to be in the best interest of all parties," Chrest said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Dean Hammond, the City of Brandon's treasurer and manager of corporate services, will continue to act as Brandon's City Manager in Sage's absence, the city said on Friday.

Friday's announcement also follows revelations earlier this month that Brandon police believe criminal negligence may have led to Mitchell's death, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

The documents include an application seeking Mitchell's medical records from the Brandon Regional Health Centre, but do not specify who police believe committed negligence in the case.

CBC News reported in October that two men with criminal records — including convictions for weapons offences, drug possession and assault — were also once believed to be living at Sage's home.