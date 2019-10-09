City of Brandon plans update on status of city manager Rod Sage on Friday

The City of Brandon expects to provide an update at the end of the week on the status of city manager Rod Sage, who has been on paid leave in the wake a fatal overdose at his home.

Christine Mitchell, 30, overdosed in Sage's house, where she had been living since 2014, after taking heroin in July. She died in Brandon Hospital the next day.

A CBC News investigation revealed Mitchell's death wasn't reported to the chief medical examiner as required by Manitoba law.

Sage removed himself from the city's police board in October, where he held a non-voting position. Days later, Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest announced Sage had been placed on paid administrative leave.

"In council's determination, an administrative leave is in the best interest of all parties at this time," said a statement from Chrest on Oct. 15.

In an email to CBC News on Tuesday, Chrest said he would have an update on Sage's status on Friday.

An RCMP review into both the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death and the subsequent investigation by Brandon police also was started in October.

Sage previously told CBC News that he was trying to help a friend with substance abuse disorder. He said he provided her a home free of charge and gave her spending money for necessities such as groceries, cigarettes and toiletries.

Court documents obtained by CBC News reveal Brandon police believe criminal negligence may have led to Mitchell's death. The documents do not specify who police believe committed negligence in the case.

Dean Hammond, the City of Brandon's treasurer and manager of corporate services, has been acting as Brandon's city manager in Sage's absence.