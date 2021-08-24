Rochelle Squires won't run for PC leader and pledges to do more as families minister

The potential field of candidates to become the leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party is narrowing one day after the party set the rules for the two-month contest.

In a personal post on her Facebook page, Riel MLA Rochelle Squires said she has decided not to run for PC leader — a position that would make her premier of Manitoba — and will instead focus on her role as families minister.

"As someone who started life so deep in the hole — from a troubled childhood to a teenage pregnancy and then single motherhood — this position is deeply personal for me," Squires said in a statement posted Tuesday.

"I believe I am one of a few ministers, if not the only one, who has ever depended on the safety net the social services department upholds. In the late 1980s and early '90s, I was on welfare while earning my Grade 12 diploma and raising my baby."

Squires also noted in her post she spent years dealing with the trauma of sexual violence and she is motivated to help other survivors.

"My story is not unique, sadly, but it must be said that I survived it partly because of the colour of my skin. I think back to many girls I once knew who were experiencing similar trauma, yet (did) not receive the same compassion and opportunities because they were racialized," she said.

"It is my sincere hope that by working together with our many community partners in Manitoba who are on the front lines of combating unrelenting trauma, systemic racism and colonization, we can build a better society. That is what I want to be a part of, whether in politics or not, regardless of any title, position or stature. It is work we can all be proud of."

Squires said she is grateful to people who urged her to run for leader and wants to do more as families minister. She said she entered public life to provide a voice to people without a platform and suggested her government can do better.

"Collectively, I feel we've lost our way, and for my part in that, I am deeply sorry. My desire is to find a way back to being the leader I initially set out to be," she said.

"My riding and community deserves an MLA focused on steering us through this fourth wave of the pandemic, and then helping the families and businesses rebuild and regain things lost during this difficult time."

Squires' decision not to seek office comes one day after the PC party executive set the rules for the leadership race that will culminate in the counting of mail-in ballots on Oct. 30.

The rules require candidates to enter the race by Sept. 15, sign up at least 1,000 party members by Sept. 30 and pay a $25,000 entry fee.

Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson is the only declared candidate.

Former Conservative MP Shelly Glover and Winnipeg Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James) said Monday they are weighing their options.

Outgoing Premier Brian Pallister has not said when he will leave office.