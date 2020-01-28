Manitoba families minister 'deeply troubled' by recent comments, reflecting on her role in reconciliation

Manitoba's families minister says she's deeply troubled by recent events and is committed to reconciliation after her government's new Indigenous reconciliation minister came under fire for comments about residential schools.

Rochelle Squires said that as a Canadian and a provincial cabinet minister — and also someone whose grandson is Indigenous — she cares deeply about reconciliation.

"I want nothing more than for my grandson and all Indigenous people to live in a country brave enough to accept the awful truth of what happened, and to commit to doing better," she said in a statement to CBC News.

"Therefore I am deeply troubled by recent events and comments. I am taking time to reflect, to listen to the dialogue, and come to better understand my own responsibilities towards reconciliation."

Minutes after he was sworn in as the province's new minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations Thursday, Alan Lagimodiere said those who ran residential schools believed "they were doing the right thing."

Premier Brian Pallister has also been under fire over the last week for suggesting the colonization of Canada was done with good intentions. Lagimodiere's predecessor, Agassiz MLA Eileen Clarke, resigned from cabinet after Pallister's comments.

The premier stood firm in his comments Thursday, saying that he was paying tribute to Canadians and pre-Canada builders.

At a news conference Friday morning, Mental Health Minister Audrey Gordon said she supports the premier and Lagimodiere, saying the latter's comments about residential schools were "not what he intended to convey."

She said she also respects NDP Leader Wab Kinew, who immediately and publicly confronted Lagimodiere about his remarks.

"I feel that individuals should always be given the opportunity to speak what's in their heart, and I feel that he did that," she said.

Following that confrontation, another member of the Manitoba PC caucus, McPhillips MLA Shannon Martin, tweeted that there should be no confusion about the legacy of residential schools.