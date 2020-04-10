Manitoba Mountie wades into water-filled ditch near Roblin to rescue driver from submerged SUV

A woman facing hypothermia after crashing her SUV in a deep, water-filled ditch was rescued by a passing RCMP officer near Roblin, Man., last Tuesday.

The officer, who was in the right place at the right time, was driving on Highway 83 between Russell and Roblin during a snowstorm when he saw the tail lights of an SUV in a ditch, according to a RCMP social media post from Thursday.

The woman had lost control of the vehicle due to snowy and icy conditions on the highway, RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in an email. Three different highways were closed because of poor conditions later that day.

The officer initially didn't know whether anyone was in the vehicle, but as he got closer, the driver stuck her head out the window, Courchaine said.

That's when decided to wade into the icy, metre-high water to help.

The officer ended up carrying the driver of the SUV through the water to his police car to warm up until paramedics arrived to care for her, Courchaine said.

The status of the driver isn't known.

Roblin is about 330 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

