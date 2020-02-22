RCMP investigating early morning homicide in Roblin, Man.

A man who police found seriously injured and unresponsive in a western Manitoba community early Saturday morning is dead.

RCMP said they are investigating the incident in Roblin, Man., as a homicide.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 5:10 a.m. in the town, which is about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police say major crime services and forensic identification services are on scene and helping with the investigation.

People in Roblin have told CBC a portion of Main Street near the rail line and First Avenue is blocked off with police tape.