Roblin ER reopening Monday, health region says, after closure more than 3 months ago

The emergency department at the Roblin District Health Centre is reopening Monday morning after being shut down since the beginning of September because of staffing shortages, the Prairie Mountain Health region said on Sunday.

The health centre's emergency department services will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice, the health region said in a notice posted on its website.

The shutdown, which took effect on Sept. 4, was prompted by recent retirements, maternity leaves and staff departures, the health region said at the time.

Some diagnostic services, including X-ray services, were relocated to the Russell Health Centre at that time. The notice on Sunday made no mention of whether those services would also resume in Roblin.

The health region did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening.

Health officials had said the loss of services in Roblin would not be permanent.