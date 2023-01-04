Roblin Boulevard home under construction catches fire

Firefighters doused a blaze in a one-storey home on Roblin Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Crews arrived at about 7 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home, located between Hunterspoint Road and Community Row. They had the fire under control within an hour.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported, according to a city news release late Tuesday night.

The cause is believed to be accidental and linked to temporary heating in the building, which was under construction, the city said. The house was moderately damaged from the fire and smoke.

The city is warning drivers and pedestrians in the area to watch out for frozen and slippery roadways as a result of the firefight.

The city said workers will add sand and de-icing substances as required.

