Culvert failure closes stretch of Roblin Boulevard west of Perimeter Highway
A section of Roblin Boulevard is closed due to a culvert failure, the city said Wednesday.
Only local traffic allowed on 5.3-kilometre section in Headingley
A section of Roblin Boulevard west of Winnipeg is closed due to a culvert failure, the province's highways department said Wednesday.
Highway 241, also known as Roblin Boulevard, is closed from Highway 334 to the Perimeter Highway.
The road is open to local traffic, but other vehicles will have to take a detour, the province said.
