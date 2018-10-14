Skip to Main Content
Graphic artist turns music into iconic visuals
Graphic artist turns music into iconic visuals

"As a designer, you're telling someone else's story, so you have to be a good listener, and be a mirror for them," says Juno award-winning graphic artist Roberta Landreth, who designs eye-catching album art and festival posters.

Videography by Reid Valemstad. 

