Graphic artist turns music into iconic visuals

"As a designer, you're telling someone else's story, so you have to be a good listener, and be a mirror for them," says Juno award-winning graphic artist Roberta Landreth, who designs eye-catching album art and festival posters.

Roberta Landreth shares what inspires her to create her award-winning album art

