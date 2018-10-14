New
Graphic artist turns music into iconic visuals
"As a designer, you're telling someone else's story, so you have to be a good listener, and be a mirror for them," says Juno award-winning graphic artist Roberta Landreth, who designs eye-catching album art and festival posters.
Roberta Landreth shares what inspires her to create her award-winning album art
Videography by Reid Valemstad.