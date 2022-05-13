Creative partnership leads to 2nd Juno nomination for Winnipeg graphic artist

Graphic designer Roberta Landreth's creative partnership with singer-songwriter Steve Bell has helped her carve out a niche for herself among Canadian artists.

And her work with the Christian folk musician has landed her a nomination for a Juno Award — for the second time.

"I think I'm up somewhere over 150 albums now, and both Steve Bell albums have got this amazing recognition," she said in an interview with Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's Information Radio.

She attributes her success with Bell to two things.

"First off, Steve is an amazing writer," she said.

"His work is full of metaphor and symbol, so for me, it makes my job really easy to create visual metaphors, because the writing is so rich."

Roberta Landreth's design for Steve Bell's album Wouldn't You Love to Know is nominated for album artwork of the year at the 2022 Juno Awards. (Submitted by Roberta Landreth)

Second, Landreth says Bell gives her great freedom to work with different materials and techniques to create her visual representations of his music, such as using die cuts and foil.

"He just kind of lets me run wild creatively," she said.

Landreth first came to Bell's attention when the first album art she created, for her husband's band the Bros. Landreth, was nominated for a Western Canadian Music Award.

Bell wanted Landreth to create the artwork for his 25th anniversary retrospective album, Pilgrimage, which Landreth describes as "intimidating" and "incredibly ambitious," especially for the second such project of her career.

The result was a win for album artwork of the year at the 2015 Juno Awards, and it launched Landreth's career as a freelance graphic designer specializing in album artwork.

"I'd say about 70 per cent of my work is music-related, and there's a couple others in the country that specialize in album artwork and festivals and stuff," including Michael Wrycraft in Toronto, Jydd Haynes in St. John's, N.L., and the design studio Feisty Creative in British Columbia.

When they started working together on Bell's latest album, Wouldn't You Love to Know, his father had recently passed away and Landreth was in the third trimester of a pregnancy.

"So there was this dichotomy in our life that was happening, and this album kind of ended up being all about that dichotomy," she said.

The lyrics on the album explore knowing, either with the head or with the heart, and the cover shows a keyhole, which Landreth said represents the wonder of a child looking through a portal into new environment.

Each song forms the basis of a chapter in an accompanying book written by Bell, which Landreth also designed.

She hopes a win will bring more attention to Bell's work.

"His album is so beautiful, and the book that he wrote to go along with it is so gorgeous, so I want to tell everybody all about it."

The 2022 Juno Awards ceremony in Toronto is on Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. CT.