Man convicted in 1996 Winnipeg triple murder seeks bail

One of three men convicted in a triple murder 22 years ago hopes to get out on bail.

Robert Sanderson will make the application in a Winnipeg court of appeals Friday, said lawyer James Lockyer with Innocence Canada, formerly known as the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted.

He and two others were convicted for fatally stabbing and shooting three victims in what police say was part of a gang turf war over control of prostitution in Winnipeg.

Police found a hair found on the foot of a victim and claimed lab analysis showed it was Sanderson's.

The same hair testing led to the conviction of James Driskell and Kyle Unger in separate Winnipeg murder cases in the early 1990s.

But in the mid-2000s, new advanced DNA tests revealed those hair samples didn't match any of the three men and cast doubt on the reliability of the original hair testing method.

Driskell was released and eventually received a $4 million compensation. The province backed a federal review of Unger's case and he was released more than a decade ago.

In 2005, the Manitoba government said it wouldn't endorse a federal review of Sanderson's conviction as it did for Unger, in part, because a review found there was still ample circumstantial evidence incriminating Sanderson.

Witnesses testified to events before and after the murders, and traces of the victims' blood were found in Sanderson's car and on a bat in the truck.

One of the three men in the case was released after two additional trials ordered by the court of appeals.

Sanderson is serving a life sentence.