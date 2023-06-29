Winnipeg man who sexually abused 2 girls in unlicensed daycare should serve 15 years: prosecutors

WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.

A 15-year sentence is being sought by prosecutors for a Winnipeg man who sexually abused two children who attended an unlicensed daycare based in his home.

Robert Dale Prince, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of making child pornography, two counts of sexual interference and one count of possessing child pornography last March.

The incidents that led to those charges took place between March 2017 to April 2022, and involved two girls who were both under eight years old at the time. CBC News is not identifying the victims due to a publication ban.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Monica Turner recommended a 15-year sentence for Prince.

"Child pornography is not a victimless crime and deeply impacts this community," she told the court.

The abuse took place when Prince's wife, who operated the daycare, was absent from the home they shared, an agreed statement of facts read aloud in court revealed.

Prince attracted Winnipeg police's attention after he posted a video to Facebook in January 2021, which depicted the sexual abuse of a child, it said.

Police seized his phone in January 2022 and discovered 158 images and five videos that showed girls from approximately two to 12 years old being sexually abused. Among the images on Prince's phone, 15 of them were of two girls who attended the unlicensed daycare in his home.

One of the girls is shown being sexually abused by Prince in the photos, and the other is depicted in explicit sexual poses, the statement said. The girls were five and seven years of age when the photos were taken, according to their timestamps.

"Mr. Prince seems to indicate that he knew what he was doing was wrong. He knew the photos were wrong, but he never did anything to stop it," said Turner.

'A never-ending crime'

Prince sexually abused one of the girls over six visits as they were alone in his home, she told police during an interview last year.

During one visit to Prince's residence, the girl described sleeping on a couch before she woke to him "humping" her in the middle of the night. He also made her kiss him for candy, she told police.

The Crown stayed two charges of accessing and making child pornography against Prince when he pleaded guilty in March.

The mother of one of the girls read a victim impact statement via video conference at Tuesday's hearing, telling the court that her daughter remains emotionally traumatized by the abuse she experienced.

Prince's actions are "a never-ending crime" and opened the door to "a lifetime of hurt" for her family, she said.

"I live covered by shame for a crime that only one person should pay for. I wish this was a nightmare," the mother said.

"We have been hurt by someone close to us — someone we affectionately called 'uncle.'"

'We are contaminated': victim's mother

Defence lawyer Scott Newman argued in favour of a 10-year sentence for Prince, saying the Crown's 15-year sentence proposal would be damaging to his client's rehabilitation.

While Prince was not sexually abused by an adult during his childhood, Newman told the court that his client experienced sexual behaviour/abuse by another child when he was around seven to eight years old.

"This is obviously something that has been a longstanding issue for Mr. Prince," he said.

The victim's mother, meanwhile, said Prince's actions have caused devastating impacts.

"My daughter, all our family, friends and I will know about that tragedy and carry it in our blood for life," she said.

"We are contaminated by these horrible actions made on us."

Prince will be sentenced on Sept. 6.