Official leading probe of city building inspectors resigns

The person leading an investigation into allegations city building inspectors conducted personal business on the taxpayers' dime, is leaving the city's public service.

In an email sent to Mayor Brian Bowman and members of council, the City of Winnipeg's chief administrative officer, Doug McNeil, said Robert Kirby has accepted a job outside Manitoba.

"We are disappointed that Robert will be leaving, and I hope you will all join me in wishing him all the best in his future endeavours," McNeil wrote.

Kirby, Winnipeg's manager of labour negotiations, is leading the wide-sweeping investigation at the property and planning department into allegations city building inspectors were using work hours to run errands, take extended breaks, spend time at home and other personal matters.

The allegations come out of Winnipeg Free Press report based on a private investigation paid for by an unknown group of individuals.

So far, the city has interviewed nearly 70 employees to determine whether there is any truth to the private investigators' findings as reported in the media.

McNeil is counting on Kirby to complete the investigation, which along with interviews also includes reviewing employee mileage logs and inspection reports, before he leaves May 24.

"In regards to the staff investigations, the initial investigations are near completion, and we are confident that Robert will be able to conclude this work before his departure and that staff in his division will be able to deliver on any next steps," said McNeil.

In his two years working for the city, Kirby negotiated six contracts with unions and is in the middle of negotiations with Winnipeg's transit union.

Winnipeg's senior labour relations officer, John Dawson, will takeover negotiations with the Amalgamated Transit Union if negotiations are not complete before Kirby's departure.