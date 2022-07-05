Mother pleads for information as police say missing Winnipeg man was victim of foul play

A Winnipeg man who went missing more than a year ago is now believed to have been the victim of foul play, police said Tuesday.

Robert Hutchison, who was 33 at the time he was reported missing, last contacted his family in the evening on Jan. 30, 2021. He was reported missing on March 1.

Police held a news conference Tuesday morning, along with Hutchison's mother, Monique, who described him as a veteran and beloved family member.

"It's now been 520 days since I last spoke with my son," she said.

"Robert is not just a missing person, he's our only son, beloved brother and amazing uncle to his nieces and nephew, who miss him very much."

Investigators are now working with the Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit, said Sgt. Andrea Scott, who is with the missing persons unit.

Police now believe the last time Hutchison was seen or heard from was on the night of Jan. 31, 2021, somewhere in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Artillery Street. They're asking any residents in the area who may recall seeing or hearing anything unusual that night to contact police.

They believe Hutchison was familiar with the area where he was last seen.

"I can tell you at the time leading up to his disappearance, he was suffering from some addictions, and we believe that that has led to the reason of his disappearance," Scott said at Tuesday's news conference.

Hutchison's mother pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

"Please break the silence that has kept us in the dark for over a year and a half," she said.

"By being silent, you share in the guilt. By coming forward, you will help his family learn what has happened to our son and help us heal and move forward. Help us bring our son home."

Anyone with information can contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.