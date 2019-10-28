Deliberations in Brandon murder trial to resume Friday morning

Jurors will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday in the second-degree murder trial of a Brandon man accused of killing his wife before their home was destroyed in an explosion.

The jury began deliberating the fate of Robert Hughes, 65, on Thursday afternoon. Hughes is accused of killing his 63-year-old wife Betty, before tampering with the home's natural gas line in October 2019.

The home then blew up. Hughes suffered serious injuries and was flown to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Scott Abel spoke to the jurors for two hours Thursday afternoon, giving detailed instructions on how to go about deliberating the complex murder case.

Both the Crown and defence gave very different theories of what happened in the Hughes home the night of the explosion.

The defence, headed by lawyer Saul Simmonds, told the court this week that it was Betty who started the altercation in the home, and she ultimately stabbed herself with one of Robert's utility knives as the couple fought in their kitchen.

The Crown, headed by Chris Vanderhooft, told the jury that the couple had ongoing marital issues and Betty had planned to leave Robert. Vanderhooft said Betty putting their Queen's Avenue East house up for sale was the last straw and led to Robert killing her.

Abel gave the jury three possible verdicts to reach — guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.