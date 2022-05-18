Brandon woman remembered for compassion, kindness and love of baking at husband's sentencing hearing

The children of a woman who was killed before the Brandon home she shared with her husband was destroyed in an explosion remembered their mom Wednesday as a kind and compassionate woman, with a love of baking and helping others.

Betty Hughes, 63, was killed in October 2019 before the home in Brandon's Green Acres neighbourhood she shared with her husband, Robert Hughes, blew up.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury last December.

"My mom was always there for me in the best of times and the worst of times," said Adam Hughes, the couple's son, in a victim impact statement delivered in Brandon's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday, as part of Robert Hughes's sentencing hearing.

Adam told the court that his mom was a kind, selfless and compassionate woman, who was known for her love of baking, and for her compassion and selflessness toward others.

He said he doesn't remember much about the first four months after his mom died and that he stopped eating, sleeping and working for a period of time.

"I have spent thousands of dollars and countless hours trying to navigate my post-mom world," said the tall, slender man, speaking through tears.

"I have reluctantly come to accept that I will never be the person I once was. Pre-murder Adam and post-murder Adam are two different people."

Children detail struggles after mother's death

Family members and supporters wearing puzzle piece-shaped pins saying "Betty" could be heard sobbing as Adam spoke to the court.

Adam said he no longer considers Robert a father figure, and that his mother's death has affected other relationships in his life.

"I've also struggled to maintain relationships with my mother's large and loving family," he said. "I have struggled to receive that support. At times, survival has meant pushing people away who just want to help.

"I struggle to be the friend I once was and often feel guilty about that," he said, adding he is still haunted by the trauma and grief of his mom's death.

"I strive to lead a life that she would be proud of."

A statement from the couple's other child, Ashley, was also read in court.

"I am a different person than before my mom's death," said Adam, reading Ashley's written statement aloud to the court.

She descried her mom's death as life-altering, and said she struggles with anxiety and an impending sense of doom.

"My children are very young. They will grow up without both grandparents."

She said she is still seeking a therapist who can help her cope.

"I will forever live with the grief of losing my mother and the trauma caused by her death," read Adam.

'I screwed up,' killer says

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence. The court is now determining how long Robert Hughes should serve before he is eligible for parole.

During Hughes's trial, Crown and defence lawyers gave very different versions about what happened in the Hughes home the night of the explosion.

Defence lawyer Saul Simmonds told the court that it was Betty who started an altercation in the home, and she ultimately stabbed herself with one of Robert's utility knives as the couple fought in their kitchen.

The Crown, led by Chris Vanderhooft, told the jury that the couple had ongoing marital issues and Betty had planned to leave Robert.

Vanderhooft said during the trial that after Hughes killed his wife, he tried to take his own life. He tampered with the gas supply to the boiler in the home's basement, causing a massive explosion, Vanderhooft said.

The explosion on Oct. 22, 2019, left the Hughes's Brandon house in ruins. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Hughes was pulled from the rubble with a rope around his neck, and with a utility knife in his hand, court was told.

Both the Crown and defence agreed that the explosion was caused by the Hughes's actions.

Vanderhooft said Wednesday the Crown is seeking a sentence of 17 years without parole, saying Hughes's actions were "reckless" and he has shown no remorse.

The defence is seeking a period of 10 years before parole eligibility. Simmonds said Robert is dealing with back problems and issues with blood clots, and has been seeking medical attention while in prison.

"Mr. Hughes recognizes that he could have behaved differently," said Simmonds, adding there was no prior suggestion of abuse or violence of any kind by his client.

Robert, addressing the court, described his wife's death as the "worst possible outcome."

"I died two-and-a-half years ago," he said, in a brief statement to the court. "I am still trying to make sense of what happened."

He said Betty was a great person who will be missed, while maintaining his version of events as presented at the trial. He said it was his wife who started what he described during the trial as "World War Three" in their kitchen.

Brandon police charged Robert Hughes with second-degree murder after his wife's body was found in the rubble of the home they shared. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"I screwed up," he said, recounting the same words he said to his son shortly after Betty's death, when he promised his children would get the truth.

Betty's final words, he said, were "The kids — think of the kids."

"I relive them every night," he said.

"My wish is that someone in this case would listen to her dying words. Help me with the promise I made to my kids in the hospital," he said, adding he hopes his kids believe his version of events.

Justice Scott Abel reserved his decision, which will be delivered at a later date.