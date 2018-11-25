Police asking for help finding man accused of robbing woman in Burrows area

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly robbed a 69-year-old woman while she was grabbing her mail.

Police say that on the evening of Sept. 29, the victim was getting her mail from a community mailbox in the Burrows Central area when a man approached her parked vehicle.

The man asked the victim for her car keys, and stole her purse from the passenger seat.

The victim tried to grab the purse from the man, but her overpowered her, fleeing on foot with the stolen purse, police say.

The purse had the woman's bank cards, cash, and medication.

Bank cards used the next day

The next day, the victim's bank cards were used at a number of locations across Winnipeg.

Police have released surveillance images they believe is of the suspect in question.

The suspect was described as about five foot six, with a thin build. He had a moustache, short dark hair and a tattoo on his hand, and was wearing a dark jacket, white pants, and grey shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: