Burglars steal thousands of dollars of equipment from Winnipeg church, adjacent business

A south Winnipeg church and the neighbouring business are sounding the alarm after burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment last week.

On Monday afternoon, Kester Mokolo stopped by the Redeemed Christian Church of God to pick up a bag he had left during a service the previous night when he noticed the keyboards were missing.

His heart sank as he saw many more things were missing.

"It's really sad that someone can walk into a church and want to take stuff … It's really sad," he said.

Lead pastor Dipo Adewumi says roughly $25,000 worth of equipment was taken, including a camera the church uses to broadcast services, a TV and a number of microphones.

Dipo Adewumi, the lead pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, says he never believed anyone would steal from a church. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"I've heard of situations where people break into houses, break into cars, but I've never heard of somebody breaking into a church. And to steal the equipment that we use to worship, it's quite strange," he said.

That financial hit will hurt the church, the pastor said.

"We're struggling. We're talking about $25,000, so it's really going to affect us, but we are people of faith and we believe that God is going to step in and help us."

A Winnipeg police spokesperson confirmed that the church had filed a report on the burglary, but had no further details to offer.

'An uneasy feeling'

Another big theft took place earlier in the month at an accounting firm next door.

Early on March 2, a contractor hired to do snow removal arrived to finish the job when they found a trailer and skid steer missing, says Valerie Chaput, the building maintenance manager and director of human resources at Talbot and Associates.

"They asked what happened with their equipment and I said, 'Well, I don't know. I didn't do anything — not that I know of. No one else here did anything.'"

A skid steer and a trailer were stolen from the parking lot of Talbot and Associates, an accounting firm on Pembina Highway in St. Norbert. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Chaput believes the theft of such large equipment must have required a co-ordinated effort by a group of people.

She also feels for her neighbours who went through something similar.

"You feel a bit unsafe and you feel kind of sick to your stomach knowing that someone came on your property when you weren't there and just took that away from you. So it's just an uneasy feeling," Chaput said.

Police crime maps indicate that there were 57 property crimes in 2021 in the St. Norbert area, down by two from the year prior.

Eight of those were break-ins and 34 were thefts at or below $5,000.

Adewumi says the church will be taking security more seriously from now on.

"We have items of value here, and and I think we should do more work in protecting those things."

