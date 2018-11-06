Store clerk beaten unconscious after theft at Winnipeg store

A 19-year-old woman was seriously beaten by two men who robbed the store where she was working Monday night in Winnipeg's St. Vital area.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the store on St. Anne's Road south of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and found the woman so badly injured she was unconsciousness.

She later told police two men walked out with several things without paying. She recorded the licence plate number of the vehicle and the men noticed, returned to the store, and attacked her.

They then stole her cellphone as well, police said.

The woman was rushed to hospital. There is no update on her condition, police said Tuesday.

The suspects are described as 25-35 years old and about six feet tall, with average builds and short, dark hair. The vehicle is a white, newer-model SUV.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).