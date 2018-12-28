Snow foils getaway for trio of robbers

Snow appears to have been the undoing of three people who tried to steal form a roadside business near St. Pierre-Jolys on Sunday.

RCMP were called to the business on Highway 59 in Tourond, Man., at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were told two women and one man entered the business, took multiple items, then left without paying, according to an RCMP news release.

When the business owners confronted the suspects outside, they were threatened with an extendable baton.

The trio tried to flee in a stolen vehicle — but got stuck in the snow.

Officers arrested the two women in the vehicle, but the man tried to flee on foot.

Police caught up with him by following footprints.

All three suspects are facing multiple charges.

