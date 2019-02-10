Tactical unit called to robbery near McPhillips and Notre Dame Sunday morning

A man was arrested at a Burger King Sunday morning after robbing a person on Notre Dame Avenue in Winnipeg.

Officers, including the Winnipeg Police Service's tactical support team, were dispatched to a report of a robbery of a person at about 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, a few blocks away from the Health Sciences Centre, a police spokesperson said.

One man is now in custody, a police spokesperson said Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The man was later taken into custody at a Burger King restaurant a few blocks away.

No injuries were reported and police are continuing to investigate. The charges, if there are any, are not yet known.

Police did not release any other details Sunday morning.

More from CBC Manitoba: