Teens arrested, charged with robbery after home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation
Three teens have been arrested after a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation last Saturday.
75-year-old robbed of cannabis, machete
Three teens have been arrested after a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation last Saturday.
RCMP say they believe the teens entered the home of a 75-year-old man at about 5:30 a.m., and threatened him with a weapon.
The man wasn't injured, but the teens stole cannabis, a machete and pellet gun from the man, police say.
The teens were arrested later in the day.
A 17-year-old male has been charged with robbery, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Another 17-year-old male has been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime, while a 15-year-old male has been charged with robbery.
Fisher River Cree Nation is about 175 km north of Winnipeg.