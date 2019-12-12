Skip to Main Content
Teens arrested, charged with robbery after home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation
Manitoba

Three teens have been arrested after a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation last Saturday.

75-year-old robbed of cannabis, machete

CBC News ·
RCMP officers seized these items from three teens who were arrested in connection with a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation last Saturday. (Submitted by RCMP )

RCMP say they believe the teens entered the home of a 75-year-old man at about 5:30 a.m., and threatened him with a weapon. 

The man wasn't injured, but the teens stole cannabis, a machete and pellet gun from the man, police say. 

RCMP say this pellet gun was stolen from a 75-year-old man in Fisher River Cree Nation last weekend. (Submitted/RCMP )

The teens were arrested later in the day. 

A 17-year-old male has been charged with robbery, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Another 17-year-old male has been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime, while a 15-year-old male has been charged with robbery.

Fisher River Cree Nation is about 175 km north of Winnipeg.

