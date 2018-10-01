3 women attacked by group of teens in downtown Winnipeg

Four young people have been arrested after three women were attacked in three separate assaults in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

The first incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near Furby Street and Ellice Avenue, when a group of young people tried to rob a 35-year-old woman. The youth tried to take her jacket and belongings, and punched her several times.

A second woman, 19, was on Balmoral Street when a group attacked her. One of them pulled out a small knife during the robbery, police said.

The group stole the woman's cellphone and wallet and hit her several times.

Around 3:45 p.m., a group of young people approached another woman near Edmonton Street and Portage Avenue.

They asked her for a cigarette, and when she declined, they tried to take her purse, kicking her while she was on the ground.

A bystander jumped in to help and the group fled.

The same bystander notified police of the incident, telling officers the group had boarded a bus.

The suspects were apprehended near Portage Avenue and Waterfront Drive. The stolen cellphone was recovered at that time.

A 14-year-old boy and three girls, age 14, 15 and 16, face robbery and weapons charges. They are being held at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

More from CBC Manitoba: