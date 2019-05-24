Police search for suspect in theft, attack on 73-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are looking for a woman who followed a 73-year-old woman into her home, assaulted her with a weapon and then stole her purse and vehicle before taking off.

The 73-year-old was in her central St. Boniface backyard Monday at 4:45 p.m. when another woman approached and convinced the homeowner to let her in, police said.

The younger woman followed the 73-year-old inside and then attacked her and made off with her purse and her beige 2005 Dodge Caravan, police said.

The 73-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for upper-body injuries.

Police say the 73-year-old's beige Dodge Caravan, which resembles this vehicle, was stolen Monday. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Police believe the robber is about 5-foot-2 and 30 to 40 years old. She is slim, weighing about 100 pounds, and has blond medium-length hair that could be tied back, police said.

The woman was wearing a grey tank top and dark jeans with tears in the knees, police said, and she was carrying a black shoulder bag.

The stolen beige Dodge Caravan has Manitoba licence plate AVU 951 and there may be dents in the passenger door and rust along the bottom of both sides of the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

