Woman robbed, man punched during online sale meet-up in Winnipeg parking lot

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was robbed in a Transcona parking lot where she went for an online sales meet-up on the weekend.

Police were called to Regent Avenue W. near Peguis Street on Saturday just before 9 p.m., said a news release issued Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman told them she was there to sell headphones through an online classified forum, and she brought a 30-year-old friend with her.

The woman who was robbed did everything right, Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

"It's really difficult to anticipate when somebody plans on doing this, and it's always unexpected," she said.

The woman left the vehicle to meet the prospective buyer, and the suspect grabbed the headphones, causing her to fall, she told police.

Her friend tried to intervene, but the person punched him, police said.

The woman then tried to pick up the headphones, but the person pulled a knife, grabbed them and ran, police said.

The thief is described as about 20 years old, around six feet, and wearing sweatpants, a hoodie, a baseball cap, runners and a backpack.

Winnipeg police remind people who sell items online to meet in a public place like a coffee shop, a mall or outside of a police detachment where there's surveillance footage.

"I know people don't want to think that way, but unfortunately we have to," Skrabek said.

The woman was not injured in the robbery, and her friend suffered only minor injuries.

The thief is still at large. Police ask anyone with information that might help investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).