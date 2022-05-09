Manitoba government promises $15M to to help municipalities patch potholes

Manitoba's 137 municipalities will get some financial help from the province to deal with pothole season.

The provincial government announced Monday it is creating a $15-million fund for road repairs.

Winnipeg will get the lion's share of the money at close to $9 million, as the funding is being distributed on a per-capita basis.

The news conference where the funding was announced started late, because Premier Heather Stefanson's vehicle hit a pothole, spilling coffee on her, she said.

"I just think this winter has been much more dramatic in terms of weather conditions. The thawing and refreezing has really caused significant damage," Stefanson said.

"And so this is about taking action and working in a collaborative way with municipalities."

The close to $9 million in funding for Winnipeg is in addition to the $164.7 million the city budgeted for road renewal in 2022.

"While we have had a season like no other for potholes, we're also going to have a season like no other for road construction," Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman speaks as Premier Heather Stefanson, in blue, looks on at a news conference where the province announced $15 million to help with road fixes. (Ian Froese/CBC)

City crews are making headway on patching potholes throughout Winnipeg, Bowman said, asking residents to be patient.