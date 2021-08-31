Man stabbed during road-rage incident in Winnipeg

A 20-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police say a road rage incident escalated into a stabbing in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.

People in two vehicles became involved in a verbal dispute while driving around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. The argument intensified until the vehicles pulled over and one of the drivers got out, police said.

That man, the 20-year-old who has been charged, walked up to the passenger side of the other vehicle and stabbed a 29-year-old man, police said.

The 20-year-old then jumped back into his car and sped off while the victim was rushed to the hospital by the female driver he was with.

The Major Crimes Unit located and arrested the 20-year-old on Monday.

Police did not provide information on the condition of the victim.

