Road rage shooting sends victim to hospital in critical condition

Winnipeg police are warning people not to confront angry drivers after a road rage escalated to a shooting Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Kingsbury Avenue and McPhillips Street just before 6 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Three men in a vehicle got into an argument with two men driving in another vehicle. They pulled over into a parking lot where the argument continued.

One of the two men then pulled out a firearm and shot one of the other men. The two men then fled in their vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Police arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old man, around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Arlington Street. He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and firearms offences.

On Sunday, a second suspect, also 19 years old, turned himself in at the Winnipeg police headquarters. He has also been charged with assault and firearms offences, including discharging a restricted firearm with intent.

Police are investigating, but it's unclear at this point what led to the argument and shooting, said police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray.

"I don't want to suggest that these victims did anything wrong, but if you can prevent it, don't pull over and engage with someone who's upset," he said. "Continue driving and if this person continues to follow you then you can contact police."

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to have played a role in the incident, said Murray. The weapon used in the shooting hasn't been recovered, although it's believed it was a small-calibre rifle, he said.

Police had not had prior contact with either suspect before this incident, said Murray.