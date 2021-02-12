19-year-old arrested in road-rage homicide in Winnipeg parking lot

A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested in connection with a homicide police say stemmed from road rage.

Rahim Ahmadzai is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Ryan Kelly Legary at a parking lot on the northwest corner of Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard on July 23, Winnipeg police said Friday.

The two men, who did not know each other, got angry about something while driving in separate vehicles, police said.

They pulled into the parking lot beside a Tim Hortons, where their verbal argument turned violent, police said. Ahmadzai is accused of stabbing Legary, 43, who died in hospital. Officers were alerted to the stabbing at 5:25 p.m.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Dani McKinnon on Friday asked drivers to stay in their vehicles and to avoid confrontations.

Rahim Ahmadzai, 19, is charged with manslaughter. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"They can escalate very quickly. Tempers flare. People become very possessive of their vehicle, and it's just not worth it," she said.

Drivers should instead write down the licence plate number and report incidents that violate the Highway Traffic Act to the police.

McKinnon wouldn't say why it took more than five months for police to arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Numerous witnesses were interviewed about the stabbing and police said at the time they believed the two individuals were strangers to each other.

McKinnon said the suspect was previously known to police.