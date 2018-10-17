Road rage leads to attack on 49-year-old man, police say

A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in an incident that may have started as road rage.

Police were called to the Corydon Avenue and Wentworth Street area on Saturday at about 7:15 p.m.

A number of witnesses told police what they saw was road rage.

Police say they believe the 22-year-old was driving on Corydon Avenue near Lilac Street, when he got angry at the driver in front of him.

The man stopped his vehicle and got out. That's when the alleged assault took place, police say. Then he took off.

Officers found a 49-year-old man suffering significant injuries to his upper body. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect in the 400 block of Corydon Avenue. He is now being held in custody.

