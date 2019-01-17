Number of road deaths in Manitoba declined in 2018

The number of fatal crashes on Manitoba roads declined in 2018, but impaired driving continues to be a major problem, Manitoba Public Insurance says.

In total, 71 people were killed in crashes in 2018, with 42 per cent linked to driving that was impaired by either alcohol or drugs, MPI said in a news release Thursday.

Speed was a contributing factor in 17 per cent those deaths, while 28 per cent were due to occupants in the vehicle not wearing seatbelts.

The 2018 data is still being analyzed, so distracted driving is not yet listed as a contributing factor, MPI said. That information will be released later this year.

"We're putting out the call to make 2019 one of the safest years on our roads. This can be accomplished by public awareness, education, partnerships with law enforcement agencies and drivers changing their behaviours," said MPI spokesperson Satvir Jatana.

"But everyone needs to do their part. High-risk driving behaviours are dangerous to everyone on the roads."

By the numbers: