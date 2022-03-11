Blowing snow closes some Manitoba highways in south and west
Blowing snow led to the closure of several highways in southern Manitoba and Westman on Thursday.
Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Headingley closed amid poor driving conditions
Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Headingley was closed shortly before 10 p.m. due to poor winter driving conditions.
The following highways were also closed Thursday night.
- Highway 5 from Ochre River, to the junction of Highway 261.
- Highway 10 from Minnedosa to Riding Mountain National Park.
- Highway 16 from Highway 10 to Foxwarren.
- Highway 21 from Oakburn to Highway 24.
- Highway 45 from Highway 10 to Rossburn.
- Highway 50 from McCreary to Amaranth.
- Highway 68 from Highway 5 to The Narrows.
- Highway 276 from Manipogo Provincial Park to St. Rose.
- Highway 480 from the junction of Highway 5 to the junction of Highway 5.
- Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276.
The closures come amid blowing snow advisories through much of the south and extreme cold warnings in parts of western Manitoba.
