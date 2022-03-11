Blowing snow closes some Manitoba highways in south and west

Blowing snow led to the closure of several highways in southern Manitoba and Westman Thursday evening.

Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Headingley was closed shortly before 10 p.m. due to poor winter driving conditions.

The following highways were also closed Thursday night.

Highway 5 from Ochre River, to the junction of Highway 261.

Highway 10 from Minnedosa to Riding Mountain National Park.

Highway 16 from Highway 10 to Foxwarren.

Highway 21 from Oakburn to Highway 24.

Highway 45 from Highway 10 to Rossburn.

Highway 50 from McCreary to Amaranth.

Highway 68 from Highway 5 to The Narrows.

Highway 276 from Manipogo Provincial Park to St. Rose.

Highway 480 from the junction of Highway 5 to the junction of Highway 5.

Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276.

The closures come amid blowing snow advisories through much of the south and extreme cold warnings in parts of western Manitoba.

