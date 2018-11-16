Winnipeg drivers face road closures this weekend

It's not just the Santa Claus Parade that's closing streets in Winnipeg this weekend.

The city says drivers will want to avoid southbound Kennedy Street from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway and eastbound York Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Kennedy Street Sunday, which will all be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a movie shoot.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the shoot, according to the city.

Roadwork will also see Saskatchewan Avenue from Cavalier Drive to Hamilton Avenue closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic from Sunday at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Pedestrian access will not be maintained during the roadwork, the city says.

The Santa Claus Parade, which starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, will see a number of temporary road closures in and around downtown starting at 1: 30 p.m. and running until 8 p.m.

Up-to-date road closure information is available on the city's website.

