Semi-trailer catches fire east of Winnipeg, closing Highway 1 Tuesday morning

Part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Deacons Corner was closed Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer caught on fire.

RCMP were called about the fire at about 5:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire appears to have been a burning tire on the trailer, an RCMP spokesperson said.

The truck was able to disengage and didn't catch fire, and no one was injured, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters spray the truck on Tuesday morning. Part of Highway 1 was closed for a few hours because of the fire. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The eastbound lanes of the highway between Deacons Corner and the Red River Floodway Bridge were closed for a few hours Tuesday morning while crews cleaned up the scene. They were reopened just after 9 a.m.