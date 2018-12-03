City closing part of Pembina Highway in December for Transitway construction

A large chunk of Pembina Highway will be closed in the evening for a few days in December to make way for construction of the Southwest Rapid Transitway

Northbound and southbound Pembina Highway between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street will be completely closed to motorists during the second and third weekends of December. The closures will occur December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17, starting at 8 p.m. on the Friday of each weekend. The closures are expected to end at 4 a.m. on the Monday.

The construction involves the demolition of the CN Bridge.

Winnipeg Transit and emergency vehicles will have access to the roadway during these times.

The City of Winnipeg is operating a shuttle service to maintain pedestrian and cyclist access during the closures, with pick-up/drop-off points north of the underpass on the east side of Pembina Highway opposite Harrow Street, and

south of the underpass on the east side at the Jubilee Avenue yield onto Pembina Highway.

During the closures, the city is advising drivers to take alternate routes such as Osborne Street, Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard.