Part of Highway 59 closed after dump truck's bucket clips overpass

A section of Highway 59 northeast of Winnipeg is closed after a dump truck's bucket hit an overpass Thursday.

RCMP say the truck's bucket was not fully down when it clipped the bridge, knocking it off the back of the truck.

The crash has the northbound lanes of Highway 59, two kilometres southwest of Oasis Road, closed. Only the right hand lane is affected.

The 73-year-old male driver of the dump truck has minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

