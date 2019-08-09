Stuartburn gets major support in battle over orchids

The rural municipality of Stuartburn recently received a number of allies in its battle against Manitoba's Endangered Species Act, as about 40 rural municipalities have extended their support.

Vita, a community within the RM located about 115 km south of Winnipeg, is one of the only places in the world where the rare Western Prairie Fringed Orchid grows, and accounts for half of the flower's global population.

In August, the RM of Stuartburn sent letters to the provincial government asking for changes to the act because the flower's presence is impacting the livelihoods of local farmers.

"The support is great," said Lucy Maynard, Chief Administrative Officer of the RM of Stuartburn. "It does show that the other municipalities share our concerns and hopes to find a solution for the farmers."

According to Maynard, four farmers in the RM received stop-work orders last fall because flowers were growing on their lands. But the orchids became a real a hot-button issue this past spring after one of the farmers, who thought the stop-work order had been lifted, cultivated their land and is now facing a fine that is yet to be determined in court.

Among the supporters is the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). In an e-mailed statement to CBC News, the group said it reached out to the RM of Stuartburn after learning of the issue with the orchids.

"The AMM has been following developments regarding this issue and will be helping to advocate for a timely solution in partnership with other orders of government and the RM of Stuartburn," it wrote.

Maynard said the AMM coordinated a meeting with Manitoba Sustainable Development later this week for the RM, but added that they are unsure about what exactly will be discussed at the meeting, other than it will be regarding the orchids.

As it currently stands, Manitoba's Endangered Species Act and Canada's Species at Risk Act prohibit the disruption of endangered species, and failure to comply with that will result in a fine or possibly imprisonment.

In 2016, the Nature Conservancy of Canada bought land in the rural municipality to protect a large portion of where the orchid was growing in the area.

Cary Hamel, director of conservation for the NCC, told CBC News last August that the organization has had success making compromises with farmers in the past, including in the Stuartburn area, by bringing conservation and farming experts to the table.

"It's not the easiest thing to do. … We really have to think of ways to develop farming systems and conservation systems that work together," he said at the time. "But we have found some ways to make it work."