Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

73-year-old woman from RM of Hanover victim of homicide, RCMP says

Police found a 73-year-old woman dead of an apparent homicide in a home in the rural municipality of Hanover on Wednesday afternoon.

Suspect arrested in Winnipeg later in the day

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a homicide of a 73-year-old woman that occurred on Wednesday afternoon. (CBC)

Police found a 73-year-old woman dead of an apparent homicide in a home in the rural municipality of Hanover on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment were called to the home at about 12:40 p.m., police said in a news release.

A suspect was identified and arrested by police in Winnipeg a short time later.

RCMP say the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Major Crime Services are investigating with Forensic Identification Services.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now