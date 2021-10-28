73-year-old woman from RM of Hanover victim of homicide, RCMP says
Police found a 73-year-old woman dead of an apparent homicide in a home in the rural municipality of Hanover on Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in Winnipeg later in the day
Officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment were called to the home at about 12:40 p.m., police said in a news release.
A suspect was identified and arrested by police in Winnipeg a short time later.
RCMP say the victim and the suspect were known to each other.
Major Crime Services are investigating with Forensic Identification Services.
