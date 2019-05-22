Riverwalk at The Forks slated to open for the season Saturday

The riverwalk at The Forks emerged above water overnight and will be cleaned up before the weekend.

The Red River in Winnipeg dropped below 8.5 feet above normal winter level at James Avenue this morning. That's the level equivalent to the walkway along the Red River and the Assiniboine River.

The riverwalk was submerged by spring floodwaters on April 6 and remained below water for the ensuing 45 days, according to the city's public works department.

The Forks plans to clean up its section of the walkway, west of the CN rail bridge, in time for the path to open on Saturday, communications co-ordinator Larissa Peck said Wednesday.

Parks Canada is responsible for cleaning up its portion of the walkway, along the Red River.

In 2018, the riverwalk was submerged for 18 days, from April 22 to May 9. In 2017, it was submerged for 78 days, from Feb. 28 until May 16.

It was not submerged at all during the spring of 2016, but was submerged for two weeks in June that year due to heavy rains.

A report published by the province in 2016 stated it would be impractical to use the Red River Floodway to control river levels throughout the summer and fall, due to the negative consequences for communities south of the city.