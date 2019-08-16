Beloved Winnipeg child care worker retires after 30 years

Nearly every morning for the last 30 years, Mary Barton has happily greeted every child entering Winnipeg's Riverview Ashland Child Care Centre.

She sees her workplace for the last three decades as a home away from home.

"If someone was coming to your own family home, you would go to the door and you'd welcome them," said Barton, 67. "You just shout it out like you're glad to see them, and as you get to know their names, you add that in."

Barton, who's lived in the Riverview neighbourhood since she moved to Winnipeg from Armagh, Ireland, 40 years ago, celebrated her retirement Thursday at the centre.

Dozens of people from the community, including parents of children and people who had formerly attended the daycare, came to wish Barton well, including her daughter, CBC News' Rosemary Barton.

"I live in this community and have done all those years. I had a family day care for 10 years previous to working here," Mary Barton said. "I just have so many connections to all those people, outside even the daycare."

Mary Barton greets Johanna Willows, whom she used to care for in daycare. Barton retired on Thursday after 30 years at the Riverview Ashland Child Care Centre. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Dozens of Barton's current and former daycare children came to visit her and give her a hug or some flowers.

One of those people was Johanna Willows. She and her two sisters were all cared for by Barton until she was 12.

"When I turned 13 and I wasn't allowed to be at the daycare anymore, I remember I cried and cried and cried because I loved it so much. Mary was so good to us and so patient and so kind and was just an amazing role model for me growing up," Willows said. "I'm really happy to celebrate her."

They say it takes a village, but we had a Mary Barton - Karen Naylor, parent

Willows' mother, Karen Naylor, said her daughters wouldn't be where they are without Barton.

"She taught them to be strong women. She taught them many, many things," Naylor said. "They say it takes a village, but we had a Mary Barton."

Madyson Craig attended the daycare when she was a child, too, and fondly remembers Barton, especially her made-up stories and songs.

"There's still stories I can remember and I know off by heart. I was just talking to one of the other girls that went to daycare at a different time than me, but we know all the same songs and stuff like that," she said.

Community members browse through photo albums commemorating Mary Barton's 30 years of work at the Riverview Ashland Child Care Centre. She retired on Thursday. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Barton said she had trouble letting go, which is why she didn't retire two years ago, although she could have.

"I get very attached. I'm very attached to my community and I'm very attached to the daycare and the kids. Every time new kids come in, they just worm their way into their heart and you think to yourself, 'Well …'" she said.

"Someone will tell me their child's starting next year and, 'Oh, maybe I'll stay until that one starts,' and it just goes on and on and on."

Tight-knit community

Barton plans to stay deeply rooted in her community.

"I love talking to people I meet on the street, all the neighbours. I would miss seeing them every day, so I don't want to move or do anything drastic," she said.

"Riverview is like the little town that I left behind [in Ireland]."

Barton also wants to go home to Ireland to visit family now that she has more free time.

Knowing that, a number of community members and people connected to the child care centre came together to raise $1,000 for a flight voucher.

"We love her," Naylor said. "She's wonderful."