St. Mary's Road blocked off as firefighters tackle debris fire on riverside

First responders are on the scene of a fire on the riverside in Winnipeg's Glenwood neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Fire chief Dick Vlaming of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service district 3 says first responders were called to the area at about 2:45 p.m., because heavy smoke could be seen billowing up from underneath the walkway off St. Mary's Road at Ellesmere Avenue.

Vlaming says debris under the bridge caught fire and trees in the area were still burning as of 4 p.m.

CBC News saw seven fire trucks and two ambulances on the scene responding to the incident.

Traffic is affected by the fire, as Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews have about three blocks of St. Mary's Road cordoned off, and vehicles are being rerouted through the back alley parallel to northbound St. Mary's Road.

Vlaming says no one is hurt, and the fire is under investigation.

There's no word if anyone was living under the bridge at the time of the fire.

Firefighters survey a fire that's occurring on the riverbank off of St. Mary's Road. (Travis Golby/CBC)

