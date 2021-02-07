Neighbour rescues man from burning house in Rivers, Man.

The fire chief of a small western Manitoba town was sitting down to dinner when he noticed a huge house fire just across the street on Saturday evening.

Richard Brown, the chief of the Rivers Fire Department says at about 7:40 p.m. his uncle Glen Dixon rushed over to tell him what was going on, and then bravely ran across the street to pull the only occupant out of the burning house while Brown called for help.

"He opened the door to the back of the house and [the homeowner] was there. [Dixon] said the flames were very close to the owner's head when he was on the ground, kind of deal, and just dragged him to safety," Brown said.

"Who knows what could happen in the two minutes or something that it took me to get over there. He definitely saved his life, that's for sure."

The man is in hospital in stable condition, he says.

Brown says the fire is the result of a cooking incident and the house is a total loss.

On top of fighting an aggressive house fire, Brown said firefighters were contending with frigid temperatures of –48 with wind chill.

Fire crews worked to put out the blaze in temperatures hovering around –48 with the wind chill. (Submitted by Richard Brown)

Brown says firefighters from Rivers — which is about 220 km west of Winnipeg, close to Brandon — hopped into action to put out the fire, but they had to call on the Rapid City Fire Department for assistance, and for spare equipment in case any of theirs failed in the extreme cold.

One firefighter has minor frostbite on his hand, and another has minor frostbite on his nose.

Luckily, Brown's mother made coffee for the firefighters, and they took turns battling the fire and warming up.

"It's nice to know your neighbours have your back, your surrounding fire departments to come in and assist you, especially during the temperatures and the weather."

