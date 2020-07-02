Nearly 40 homes evacuated in municipality of Riverdale amid fears Rivers Dam will fail

Homes along the Little Saskatchewan River were evacuated Wednesday night because of concerns about the structural integrity of the dam in Rivers, Man.

Hours later, people downstream of the decades-old structure are watching anxiously to see if it will withstand the water building up behind it over the last few days, said Todd Gill, mayor of the municipality of Riverdale, which includes Rivers.

"The question of its structural integrity is of high concern," Gill said.

"People are literally right on site, 24 hours a day, monitoring and studying this structure, because it's got a wall of water behind it that nobody has ever seen before."

The province recommended the evacuation based "on engineering assessments, and out of an abundance of caution," it said in a news release Wednesday evening.

"The Manitoba government does not have confidence in the Rivers Dam," the release said.

"Provincial and consulting engineers have indicated there is potential for a structural failure."

Gill said he and other officials were up until close to 5 a.m. Thursday helping to evacuate 38 homes after heavy rain washed out roads, flooded streets and homes and significantly increased water levels in the area, which is about 220 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The Little Saskatchewan River has been flowing at peak levels and coming over the Rivers Dam at 12,000 cubic feet per second and at a level of about 10 feet above the spillway — which is about the maximum level the structure, built in 1959, is designed to handle, Gill said.

"[The plan] was to get [homeowners] out of harm's way, because it's unknown at this time how severe … the breach may be."

Some people are staying at the Blue Crescent Hotel in Rivers, while others opted to stay with family or friends on higher ground, Gill said.

Lake Wahtopanah, also known as the Rivers Reservoir, the lake held back by the Rivers Dam, is rising at levels never seen before. From Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening, it jumped nine feet, Gill said.

"It's unprecedented," he said.

The province also notified the municipalities of Whitehead and Cornwallis and the City of Brandon, the news release said. Municipal officials are working with the province to make sure people who live downstream of the dam are aware of the situation and have destinations in mind if asked to evacuate as a precaution, it said.

It also recommended all use of Lake Wahtopanah be stopped immediately.

State of emergency in Neepawa

East of that area, the town of Neepawa has declared a local state of emergency because of the high water levels along the Whitemud River.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, that declaration was isolated to the northeast and southeast regions of the community, the town posted on Facebook.

"This allows us to access emergency services and utilize all means necessary to save structures and infrastructure," the post says. "[The water] is starting to recede, but we will not let our guard down."

A photo shared on social media on Wednesday shows community members standing in knee-deep floodwater as they gather to sandbag.

The province has not heard any concerns that people congregating to sandbag and help with other types of flood relief could lead to the spread of COVID-19, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said at a news conference where he discussed COVID-19 recovery plans on Thursday morning.

"I've been receiving updates and briefings as a result of the significant rain event that occurred in Westman just recently," Friesen said.

"I have heard no expressions of concern that somehow this event might lead to a COVID-19 increase."