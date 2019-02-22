No skating on thin ice: Southern tip of Winnipeg river trail closes for the season

It may not seem like winter's letting up, but there's one sure sign of spring: Winnipeg's river skating trail is getting shorter.

The Forks announced Friday morning that it has closed the section of the Red River Mutual Trail between Churchill Drive and the St. Vital Bridge.

There was over-ice flooding in that section, so The Forks will focus on keeping the six kilometres along the Red and Assiniboine rivers from Churchill Drive to the Hugo Docks in tip-top shape for as long as possible.

However, officials warn there may only be a week or two of skating left on the trail for this season — so get out there while you can.