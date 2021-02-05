Man behind Wolseley river rink says sign encouraging physical distancing misunderstood

A Wolseley resident who has been the subject of backlash over a rink he built on the river ice behind his home says a simple conversation could have prevented a controversy.

David Barclay says he's built a rink on the Assiniboine River behind his Winnipeg home as a community space each year for the past 13 years.

Due to the pandemic, this year he decided to put up a sign explaining its history — how hundreds of people use it and the trail leading to it each year, and about the firepit he built where people can sit, chat, warm up and put on their skates.

The sign also explains how his family is limiting their own use of the rink because of physical distancing and safety, and asks people to talk with him before using it.

Barclay said his intention was only to discourage large crowds of people from gathering on the rink, not to make it private. (Cory Funk/CBC )

"I think the courtesy of a conversation asking when the rink is available is not too much to ask," the sign says.

"If we have had a conversation, enjoy the rink. If we haven't, please take the time to have one before you bring the kids to skate here."

Barclay said the response to the sign — that he got in person, at least — has been mostly positive.

So he was surprised, and saddened, to see a letter to the editor in the Winnipeg Free Press last Saturday, which argued that people are using public river ice for their own personal use. The letter appeared to be referring to Barclay's rink.

"For me, the sad part … is that it was so inaccurate. It said it insisted that you ask permission. There's no word on there … [to] say you must ask for permission," Barclay said.

"If that was written on that sign, I could understand a few people's backs getting up, but that's not what it said."

Following the letter, Barclay said his phone "blew up" with messages about social media posts on the issue.

No permission needed for public space: letter writer

The woman who wrote the letter, Diana Epp-Fransen, said her issue was that there was no contact information on the sign and that it did give the impression that Barclay was asking people to get permission to use the rink.

She also said there are several rinks she has seen along the river with signs like Barclay's.

"I thought, do I clamber up the back of the riverbank to try to knock on this guy's door? And you know what — if I want to skate at 10 o'clock at night, am I disturbing his family?" she said.

"I think it's a pretty intimidating ask. And then I think it gets to the bigger question of, why should I even have to ask? This is public space. People don't have to ask to use public space."

She said she doesn't agree that Barclay was simply asking for a conversation.

"Those words [on the sign], those are claiming words."

Barclay said the only reason he even put up the sign was to keep people safe during COVID-19.

"You know, my neighbours have been gracious and allowed me to build this," he said.

"But maybe all of a sudden they look out the window and they say, 'What's our guy doing? And he's got, like, 20 people, 15 people on his rink and they call the bylaw officers and it's shut down for everybody."

Barclay clears snow from the rink he built along the Assiniboine River. (Cory Funk/CBC )

He said although many people have told him personally that they agree with the sign's message, no one has come to him about concerns they have with it, but have posted concerns about it on Facebook. One person even left him a Valentine's Day card with a less-than-kind message.

The card says "thank you for keeping people safe by putting your lives before others."

Barclay said he was saddened to see the 'valentine' that accused him of putting himself before others. (Cory Funk/CBC )

"The irony for me is in that month, not one person who feels the way this person feels had the courage or the decency or … the will to express themselves by coming up to me and saying, 'Hey, you know, I think your sign maybe is a little bit righteous or a little over the top or not fair,'" Barclay said.

"But I guarantee you that there's quite a few people puffing their chest out on social media, giving their opinions, which to me is sad — really disheartening."