Man, 20, taken to hospital after Sunday morning shooting

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in unstable condition following a shooting at a restaurant near the corner of River Avenue and Osborne Street early Sunday morning.

Around 2:05 a.m., Winnipeg police officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot at Subway on Osborne Street. He was taken to hospital and later upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Police also said a restaurant employee was "struck" during the shooting, but would not clarify if it was by a bullet. The employee was not injured, police said.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.