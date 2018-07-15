Power outage hits hundreds in River Heights

The lights are out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers in River Heights.

Manitoba Hydro's online outage map shows just shy of 1,750 customers are without power north of Wellington Crescent to Grosvenor Avenue between Lindsay Street and Cambridge Street.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Outage area in River Heights: <a href="https://t.co/LxD6GJacQZ">pic.twitter.com/LxD6GJacQZ</a> —@manitobahydro

The power went out shortly after 2:30 p.m. for those affected.

In a tweet Hydro said the outage was caused by a downed line on Oxford Street.

Crews are working to fix the problem and power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

More from CBC Manitoba: