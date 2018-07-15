Skip to Main Content
Power outage hits hundreds in River Heights
The lights are out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers in River Heights.

Hydro crews are working to restore power

CBC News ·
Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power to 1,750 customers in River Heights. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Manitoba Hydro's online outage map shows just shy of 1,750 customers are without power north of Wellington Crescent to Grosvenor Avenue between Lindsay Street and Cambridge Street.

The power went out shortly after 2:30 p.m. for those affected.

In a tweet Hydro said the outage was caused by a downed line on Oxford Street.

Crews are working to fix the problem and power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

